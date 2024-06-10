Hp 15q Bu039tu (4ts70pa) Laptop (core I3 7th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 15q bu039tu 4TS70PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 35,616 in India with Intel Core i3-7100U (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15q bu039tu 4TS70PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15q bu039tu 4TS70PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
Interested in buying HP 15s, 11th Gen Intel Core i3 8GB RAM/1TB HDD+256 GB SSD 15.6-inches/39.6 cm FHD Laptop/Windows 11 & 330 Wireless Black Keyboard and Mouse Set with Numeric Keypad, 2.4GHz Wireless Connection?