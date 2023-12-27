 Hp 15q Ds3001tu (242d4pa) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP 15q ds3001tu 242D4PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 38,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15q ds3001tu 242D4PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15q ds3001tu 242D4PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Key Specs
₹38,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen)
Windows 10 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.91 Kg weight
HP 15q ds3001tu 242D4PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 15q ds3001tu 242D4PA Laptop in India is Rs. 38,990.  At Amazon, the HP 15q ds3001tu 242D4PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 35,256.  It comes in the following colors: Jet Black.

Hp 15q Ds3001tu 242d4pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Power Supply

    41 W AC Adapter W

Display Details

  • Display Features

    HD WLED Backlit Anti-glare SVA Micro-edge Display (220 nits Brightness 45% NTSC Color Gamut 101 PPI)

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    100 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

General Information

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Model

    15q-ds3001tu (242D4PA)

  • Colour

    Jet Black

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    376 x 246 x 22.5 mm

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Brand

    HP

  • Weight

    1.91 Kg weight

  • Thickness

    22.5 Millimeter thickness

Memory

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    2666 Mhz

  • RAM type

    DDR4

Multimedia

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Speakers

    Built-in Dual Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

Networking

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader (3-in-1)

Others

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adaptor, User Guide and Manuals

  • Warranty

    1 Year

Performance

  • Clockspeed

    1.2 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD

Peripherals

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Full-size Island-style Natural Silver Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    HP Imagepad with Multi-Touch Gesture Support

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

Ports

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

Storage

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB
