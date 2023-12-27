 Hp 15s Dr1000tu (8lw45pa) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP 15s dr1000tu 8LW45PA Laptop

HP 15s dr1000tu 8LW45PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 59,999 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.
4
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
HP15s-dr1000tu(8LW45PA)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
1/1 HP15s-dr1000tu(8LW45PA)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
Key Specs
₹59,999
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.74 Kg weight
HP 15s dr1000tu 8LW45PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 15s dr1000tu 8LW45PA Laptop in India is Rs. 59,999.  At Amazon, the HP 15s dr1000tu 8LW45PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 58,900.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

HP 15 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Thin and Light 15 6 inches 39 6cm FHD Laptop

HP 15 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Thin and Light 15.6 inches(39.6cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD/M.2 Slot/Windows 10/MS Office/Jet Black, 1.74 kg) 15s-du1066TU
₹58,900
Buy Now
Out of Stock
14% off

HP 15s 12th Gen Intel Core i5 8GB RAM 512GB SSD 15 6 inch 39 6 cm FHD Micro Edge Anti Glare Display Win 11 Intel Iris Xe Graphics Dual Speakers Fast Charge Alexa Built in MSO 2021 15s fy5001TU

HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6-inch(39.6 cm) FHD,Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare Display/Win 11/ Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Dual Speakers/Fast Charge/Alexa Built-in/MSO 2021, 15s-fy5001TU
₹68,537 ₹58,990
Buy Now
17% off

HP Laptop

HP Laptop 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.59 kg), fd0013TU
₹73,920 ₹60,990
Buy Now

Hp 15s Dr1000tu 8lw45pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

Display Details

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Features

    Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Type

    LED

General Information

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Thickness

    19.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    1.74 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    358.5 x 242 x 19.9 mm

  • Model

    15s-dr1000tu (8LW45PA)

  • Brand

    HP

Memory

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    2666 Mhz

Multimedia

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphones

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

Networking

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Performance

  • Clockspeed

    1.6 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)

Peripherals

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

Ports

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

Storage

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • Hdd Type

    SATA
HP 15s dr1000tu 8LW45PA Laptop Competitors

Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.

Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college

27 Dec 2023
Check out useful HP tools for hybrid workers

HP's Essential Tools for Hybrid Workers: Boost Efficiency and Comfort

27 Dec 2023
Best HP laptops

Best HP i5 laptops under 79000: Check the list - HP Pavillion 15, HP 15s, more

27 Dec 2023
HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16

HP Unveils HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16 Laptops in India

18 Oct 2023
All you need to know about the Amazon sale offer on HP Victus Gaming Laptop.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Get HP Victus Gaming Laptop with a deep discount

08 Aug 2023
