 Hp 15s Eq0500au (440l6pa) Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder HP Laptop HP 15s eq0500AU 440L6PA

    HP 15s eq0500AU 440L6PA

    HP 15s eq0500AU 440L6PA is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 60,500 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15s eq0500AU 440L6PA from HT Tech. Buy HP 15s eq0500AU 440L6PA now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P144231/heroimage/hp-15s-eq0500au-440l6pa-144231-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P144231/images/Design/hp-15s-eq0500au-440l6pa-144231-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P144231/images/Design/hp-15s-eq0500au-440l6pa-144231-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P144231/images/Design/hp-15s-eq0500au-440l6pa-144231-v1-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹60,500
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.69 Kg
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹60,500
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 55,800 M.R.P. ₹61,222
    Buy Now

    Hp Laptops Prices in India

    Hp laptops price in India starts from Rs.1,117. HT Tech has 1,332 Hp Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Hp laptops price in India starts from Rs.1,117. HT Tech has 1,332 Hp Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Hp 15s Eq0500au 440l6pa Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Po
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Po
    Display Details
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • Full HD WLED Backlit, Anti-Glare Micro-Edge Display (220 nits Brightness, 141 PPI, 45% NTSC Color Gamut)
    • LED
    • 141 ppi
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • No
    General Information
    • 1.69 Kg
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • Natural Silver
    • HP
    • 358 x 242 x 17.9  mm
    • 64-bit
    • 15s-eq0500AU (440L6PA)
    Memory
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    • 2400 Mhz
    • DDR4
    • 1
    • 1x8 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes
    • Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphones
    • Built-in Dual Speakers
    • 720p HD
    Networking
    • 4.2
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 2.1 Ghz
    • AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U
    • AMD Radeon Vega 8
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Peripherals
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • No
    • Full-size Natural Silver Keyboard with Numeric Keypad
    • No
    Ports
    • 2
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Hp 15s Eq0500au 440l6pa