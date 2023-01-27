 Hp 15s Eq2212au Price in India(27 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    HP 15s eq2212AU

    HP 15s eq2212AU is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 40,499 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3 - 5300U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15s eq2212AU from HT Tech. Buy HP 15s eq2212AU now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹40,499
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3 - 5300U
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.69 Kg weight
    See full specifications
    Hp laptops price in India starts from Rs.1,117. HT Tech has 1,332 Hp Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Hp 15s Eq2212au Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    • Yes
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • Diagonal FHD (1920 x 1080) Micro-Edge Anti-Glare 250 nits 45% NTSC
    • No
    • 250 nits
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 141 ppi
    General Information
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 17.9 Millimeter thickness
    • 358.5 x 242 x 17.9  mm
    • 15s-eq2212AU (7G6H1PA)
    • HP
    • Natural Silver
    • 1.69 Kg weight
    Memory
    • 16 GB
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • DDR4
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    • 1
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 720p
    • Dual Speakers
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    • 5.0
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • AMD Integrated SoC
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • AMD Radeon
    • AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3 - 5300U
    • 4
    • 3.4 Ghz
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • M.2/Optane
    • 512 GB
    Hp 15s Eq2212au