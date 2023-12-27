Hp 240 G7 (1s5f1pa) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 240 G7 1S5F1PA Laptop HP 240 G7 1S5F1PA Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 39,000 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 240 G7 1S5F1PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 240 G7 1S5F1PA Laptop now with free delivery.