 Hp 240 G8 Price in India(17 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder HP Laptop HP 240 G8

    HP 240 G8

    HP 240 G8 is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 46,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 240 G8 from HT Tech. Buy HP 240 G8 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P153842/heroimage/hp-g8-689t7pa-153842-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P153842/images/Design/hp-g8-689t7pa-153842-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P153842/images/Design/hp-g8-689t7pa-153842-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P153842/images/Design/hp-g8-689t7pa-153842-v1-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹46,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i3-1115G4 (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1366 x 768 Pixels
    1.47 Kg
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹46,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i3-1115G4 (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 40,900 M.R.P. ₹43,000
    Buy Now

    HP 240 G8 Price in India

    HP 240 G8 price in India starts at Rs.46,990. The lowest price of HP 240 G8 is Rs.40,900 on amazon.in which is available in Black Grey colour.

    HP 240 G8 price in India starts at Rs.46,990. The lowest price of HP 240 G8 is Rs.40,900 on amazon.in which is available in Black Grey colour.

    Hp 240 G8 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 4 Hrs
    • 65 W
    • 4 Hrs
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 112 ppi
    • 1366 x 768 Pixels
    • 240 Hz
    • No
    • Diagonal, HD (1366 x 768), Narrow Bezel, Anti-Glare, 250 Nits, 45% NTSC
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    General Information
    • 32-bit
    • HP
    • 324 x 225.9 x 19.9  mm
    • G8 (689T7PA)
    • 1.47 Kg
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • Black Grey
    Memory
    • 1
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Stereo Speakers
    • 720p
    • Yes
    • Integrated Digital Microphone
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • 5.0
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel UHD
    • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (12th Gen)
    • 3.4 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Full-Size Island-Style, Spill And Pick Resistant Keyboard
    • No
    • Touchpad With Multi-Touch Gesture Support
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Hp 240 G8