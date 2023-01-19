 Hp 240 G8 Price in India(19 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    HP 240 G8

    HP 240 G8

    HP 240 G8 is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 46,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 240 G8 from HT Tech. Buy HP 240 G8 now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹46,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i3-1115G4 (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1366 x 768 Pixels
    1.47 Kg
    ₹ 40,900 M.R.P. ₹43,000
    HP 240 G8 Price in India

    HP 240 G8 price in India starts at Rs.46,990. The lowest price of HP 240 G8 is Rs.40,900 on amazon.in which is available in Black Grey colour.

    Hp 240 G8 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
    Battery
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    • 4 Hrs
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    • 4 Hrs
    Display Details
    • 112 ppi
    • 1366 x 768 Pixels
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • No
    • 240 Hz
    • Diagonal, HD (1366 x 768), Narrow Bezel, Anti-Glare, 250 Nits, 45% NTSC
    General Information
    • HP
    • 32-bit
    • Black Grey
    • 1.47 Kg
    • 324 x 225.9 x 19.9  mm
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • G8 (689T7PA)
    Memory
    • 1
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 3200 Mhz
    Multimedia
    • 720p
    • Integrated Digital Microphone
    • Yes
    • Stereo Speakers
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 5.0
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 3.4 Ghz
    • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (12th Gen)
    • Intel UHD
    Peripherals
    • Touchpad With Multi-Touch Gesture Support
    • No
    • Full-Size Island-Style, Spill And Pick Resistant Keyboard
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Hp 240 G8