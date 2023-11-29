 Hp 240 G9 (7m654pa) Laptop (core I3 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(29 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP 240 G9 7M654PA Laptop

HP 240 G9 7M654PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 50,160 in India with Intel Core i3-1215U (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 240 G9 7M654PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 240 G9 7M654PA Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Key Specs
₹50,160
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i3-1215U (12th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Professional
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.47 Kg weight (Light-weight)
₹49,990 14% OFF
Buy Now

HP 240 G9 7M654PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 240 G9 7M654PA Laptop in India is Rs. 50,160.  At Amazon, the HP 240 G9 7M654PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 49,990.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

The starting price for the HP 240 G9 7M654PA Laptop in India is Rs. 50,160.  At Amazon, the HP 240 G9 7M654PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 49,990.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

HP Pavilion 15 12th Gen Intel Core i3 1215U 15 6 inch 39 6 cm FHD 8GB DDR4 512GB SSD Intel UHD Graphics Backlit KB Audio by B O Thin Light Win 11 MSO 2021 Silver 1 74 kg eg2017TU

HP Pavilion 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, Audio by B&O, Thin & Light (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.74 kg), eg2017TU
₹58,175 ₹49,990
Buy Now
Out of Stock
Hp 240 G9 7m654pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 3 Cell
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • 78.4 %
  • Diagonal HD (1366 x 768) Narrow Bezel Anti-Glare 250 Nits 45% NTSC
  • No
  • 250 nits
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 112 ppi
General Information
  • Silver
  • Windows 11 Professional
  • HP
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • G9 (7M654PA)
  • 324 x 225.9 x 19.9 mm
  • 1.47 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 8 GB
  • 1
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dual Stereo Speakers
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Dual Array Microphones
Networking
  • 5.2
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 6
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • 4.2 Ghz
  • Intel Core i3-1215U (12th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Full-Size, Textured, Island-Style Keyboard With Optional
  • Touchpad With Multi-Touch Gesture Support, Taps Enabled As Default
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
  • No
Storage
  • 512 GB
HP 15s ey2001AU
  • Icon16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon 512 GB SSD
amazon
₹44,100 ₹46,000
Buy Now
HP 15s ey1509AU
  • Icon8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon 512 GB SSD
amazon
₹23,999 ₹36,000
Buy Now
HP 15 fd0011TU
  • Icon8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon 512 GB SSD
amazon
₹51,600 ₹61,900
Buy Now
HP 15s fq2738TU Laptop
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
HP 240 G9 7M654PA Laptop Competitors
HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
HP Pavilion 15 eh1101AU 4X7E6PA
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
Acer Aspire 5 NX A29SI 003
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon14 Inches Display Size
HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon8 GB RAM DDR4
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size

Check out useful HP tools for hybrid workers
HP's Essential Tools for Hybrid Workers: Boost Efficiency and Comfort
23 Nov 2023
Best HP laptops
Best HP i5 laptops under 79000: Check the list - HP Pavillion 15, HP 15s, more
23 Nov 2023
HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16
HP Unveils HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16 Laptops in India
18 Oct 2023
All you need to know about the Amazon sale offer on HP Victus Gaming Laptop.
Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Get HP Victus Gaming Laptop with a deep discount
08 Aug 2023
Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.
Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college
27 Jul 2023
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
(16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹65,000
₹99,990
Buy Now
Asus VivoBook Go 15 OLED E1504GA NJ322WS Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
amazon
₹38,990
₹50,990
Buy Now
HP 15s ey2001AU
(16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹44,100
₹46,000
Buy Now
HP 15s ey1509AU
(8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹23,999
₹36,000
Buy Now
