Hp 245 G7 (2d5y6pa) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(09 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 245 G7 2D5Y6PA Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 31,490 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 245 G7 2D5Y6PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 245 G7 2D5Y6PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
Key Specs
Display Size
14 Inches
Operating System
DOS
HDD Capacity
1 TB
Processor
AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5
HP 245 G7 2D5Y6PA Laptop Price in India
The starting price for the HP 245 G7 2D5Y6PA Laptop in India is Rs. 31,490. It comes in the following colors: Black.