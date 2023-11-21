 Hp 245 G7 (2d5y6pa) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(09 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP245G7(2D5Y6PA)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/4GB/1TB/DOS)_Capacity_4GB

HP 245 G7 2D5Y6PA Laptop

HP 245 G7 2D5Y6PA Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 31,490 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 245 G7 2D5Y6PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 245 G7 2D5Y6PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

DOS

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5

HP 245 G7 2D5Y6PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 245 G7 2D5Y6PA Laptop in India is Rs. 31,490.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

HP 245 G7 (2D5Y6PA) Laptop (AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5/4 GB/1 TB/DOS)

(1 TB HDD,4 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Hp 245 G7 2d5y6pa Laptop Full Specifications

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Pixel Density

    112 ppi

  • Display Features

    HD LED Backlit Display

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Colour

    Black

  • Thickness

    19.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    335 x 234 x 19.9 mm

  • Operating System

    DOS

  • Brand

    HP

  • Weight

    1.52 Kg weight

  • Model

    245 G7 (2D5Y6PA)

  • Memory Layout

    2x2 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • RAM speed

    2133 Mhz

  • Speakers

    Built-in Dual Speakers

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphone

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader (3-in-1)

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon Vega

  • Processor

    AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5

  • Keyboard

    Full-size Island-style Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB
Last updated date: 21 November 2023
