 Hp 255 G8 (62y30pa) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    HP 255 G8 62Y30PA

    HP 255 G8 62Y30PA is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 45,400 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 255 G8 62Y30PA from HT Tech. Buy HP 255 G8 62Y30PA now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹45,400
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1366 x 768 Pixels
    1.74 Kg
    amazon
    ₹ 42,999 M.R.P. ₹67,890
    HP 255 G8 (62Y30PA) Price in India

    HP 255 G8 (62Y30PA) price in India starts at Rs.45,400. The lowest price of HP 255 G8 (62Y30PA) is Rs.42,999 on amazon.in which is available in Dark Ash Black colour.

    Hp 255 G8 62y30pa Full Specifications

    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 5 Hrs
    Display Details
    • 100 ppi
    • 1366 x 768 Pixels
    • Diagonal, HD,Narrow Bezel,Anti-Glare
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • No
    General Information
    • HP
    • G8 (62Y30PA)
    • Dark Ash Black
    • 1.74 Kg
    • 358 x 242 x 19.9  mm
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 64-bit
    Memory
    • 1
    • DDR4
    • 2400 Mhz
    • 16 GB
    • DDR4
    • 8 GB
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • 720p
    • Built-In Microphones
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Built-in Dual Speakers
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • AMD Radeon Vega 8
    • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U
    • 2.1 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Touchpad
    • No
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Hp 255 G8 62y30pa