Hp 255 G8 (6v2r7pa) Laptop (amd Dual Core Athlon/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 255 G8 6V2R7PA Laptop HP 255 G8 6V2R7PA Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 25,999 in India with AMD Athlon Dual Core - 3050U Processor , 5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 255 G8 6V2R7PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 255 G8 6V2R7PA Laptop now with free delivery.