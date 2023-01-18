 Hp Chromebook 11a Na0002mu (2e4n0pa) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    HP Chromebook

    HP Chromebook is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 20,999 in India with MediaTek Octa Core MT8183 Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Chromebook from HT Tech. Buy HP Chromebook now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹20,999
    11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
    MediaTek Octa Core MT8183
    64 GB
    4 GB DDR4 RAM
    Google Chrome
    1366 x 768 Pixels
    1.07 Kg
    See full specifications
    ₹ 21,698 M.R.P. ₹27,956
    HP Chromebook 11A-NA0002MU (2E4N0PA) Price in India

    HP Chromebook 11A-NA0002MU (2E4N0PA) price in India starts at Rs.20,999. The lowest price of HP Chromebook 11A-NA0002MU (2E4N0PA) is Rs.21,698 on amazon.in which is available in Indigo Blue colour.

    Hp Chromebook Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 11.6" (29.46 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
    Battery
    • Li-Po
    • 2 Cell
    • Li-Po
    • 45 W AC Adapter W
    Display Details
    • No
    • 1366 x 768 Pixels
    • LED
    • 11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
    • 135 ppi
    • HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display (220 nits Brightness, 45% Color Gamut, 73.8% Screen to Body Ratio)
    General Information
    • Google Chrome
    • Indigo Blue
    • 11A-NA0002MU (2E4N0PA)
    • 285 x 192.8 x 16.8  mm
    • HP
    • 1.07 Kg
    Memory
    • 3200 Mhz
    • DDR4
    • 4 GB
    • 1
    • 1x4 Gigabyte
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Built-in Dual Speakers
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • No
    • Built-in Google Assistant Support
    • Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphones
    • 720p HD
    Networking
    • 5.0
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    Performance
    • MediaTek Octa Core MT8183
    • MediaTek Integrated SoC
    • 2.0 Ghz
    • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
    • MediaTek Integrated Graphics
    Peripherals
    • No
    • HP Imagepad with Multi-touch Gesture Support
    • Full-size Ash Grey Keyboard
    • No
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    Storage
    • 64 GB
