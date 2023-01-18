Hp Elitebook 840 G8 (4s1h5pa) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP EliteBook 840 G8 Notebook
HP EliteBook 840 G8 Notebook PC, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 14-inch FHD, IPS, Anti-Glare Display (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/ FPR/Win 10/Pike Silver Aluminium/1.3 Kg) - 4S1H5PA
₹138,800
₹185,000
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.
HP Elitebook 840 G8 (4S1H5PA) price in India starts at Rs.120,824. The lowest price of HP Elitebook 840 G8 (4S1H5PA) is Rs.138,800 on amazon.in which is available in Pike Silver Aluminium colour.
HP Elitebook 840 G8 (4S1H5PA) price in India starts at Rs.120,824. The lowest price of HP Elitebook 840 G8 (4S1H5PA) is Rs.138,800 on amazon.in which is available in Pike Silver Aluminium colour.