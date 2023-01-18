Hp Elitebook 840 G8 (4s1h5pa) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Elitebook 840 G8 4S1H5PA HP Elitebook 840 G8 4S1H5PA is a Windows 10 laptop, available price is Rs 120,824 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Elitebook 840 G8 4S1H5PA from HT Tech. Buy HP Elitebook 840 G8 4S1H5PA now with free delivery.