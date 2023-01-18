 Hp Envy 13 X360 13 Ay1062au Laptop 13 Ay1062au Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    HP Envy 13 X360 13 ay1062AU Laptop

    HP Envy 13 X360 13 ay1062AU Laptop

    HP Envy 13 X360 13 ay1062AU Laptop is a laptop, available price is Rs 74,990 in India with AMD Hexa-Core Ryzen 5 Processor Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Envy 13 X360 13 ay1062AU Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Envy 13 X360 13 ay1062AU Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P152289/heroimage/hp-x360-13-ay1062au-152289-v1-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹74,990
    13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
    AMD Hexa-Core Ryzen 5 Processor
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    ₹ 79,990 M.R.P. ₹90,938
    HP Envy 13 X360 13-ay1062AU Laptop 13-ay1062AU Price in India

    HP Envy 13 X360 13-ay1062AU Laptop 13-ay1062AU price in India starts at Rs.74,990. The lowest price of HP Envy 13 X360 13-ay1062AU Laptop 13-ay1062AU is Rs.79,990 on amazon.in which is available in Nightfall Black colour.

    Hp Envy 13 X360 13 Ay1062au Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • AMD Hexa-Core Ryzen 5 Processor
    • 13.3" (33.78 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 3 Cell
    Display Details
    • Diagonal, Full HD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, Corning Gorilla Glass, BrightView; 88% screen to body ratio and 100% sRGB color gamut
    • Yes
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
    General Information
    • Nightfall Black
    • 194 x 306 x 16  mm
    Memory
    • 1
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dual Speakers
    • Built-in Microphones
    • Audio by B&O
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 4.2 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Full-size, , nightfall black keyboard
    • Yes
    • Hp imagepad With multi-touch gesture support
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Hp Envy 13 X360 13 Ay1062au Laptop