Hp Envy 13 X360 Intel Evo 13 Bf0059tu Price in India(23 April, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Envy 13 X360 Intel Evo 13 bf0059TU

HP Envy 13 X360 Intel Evo 13 bf0059TU is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 104,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1250U (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Envy 13 X360 Intel Evo 13 bf0059TU from HT Tech. Buy HP Envy 13 X360 Intel Evo 13 bf0059TU now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

Go to Laptop Recommender
4
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P152369/heroimage/hp-x360-13-bf0059tu-6k7x2pa-152369-v1-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P152369/images/Design/hp-x360-13-bf0059tu-6k7x2pa-152369-v1-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P152369/images/Design/hp-x360-13-bf0059tu-6k7x2pa-152369-v1-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P152369/images/Design/hp-x360-13-bf0059tu-6k7x2pa-152369-v1-large-4.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P152369/images/Design/hp-x360-13-bf0059tu-6k7x2pa-152369-v1-large-5.jpg
Key Specs
₹104,990
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i7-1250U (12th Gen)
512 GB
16 GB LPDDR4X RAM
Windows 11 Home Basic
2880 x 1800 Pixels
1.34 Kg weight (Light-weight)
HP Envy 13 X360 Intel Evo 13-bf0059TU Price in India

HP Envy 13 X360 Intel Evo 13-bf0059TU price in India starts at Rs.104,990. The lowest price of HP Envy 13 X360 Intel Evo 13-bf0059TU is Rs.96,200 on amazon.in which is available in Natural Silver colour.

HP Envy 13 X360 Intel Evo 13-bf0059TU price in India starts at Rs.104,990. The lowest price of HP Envy 13 X360 Intel Evo 13-bf0059TU is Rs.96,200 on amazon.in which is available in Natural Silver colour.


Hp Envy 13 X360 Intel Evo 13 Bf0059tu Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13.3" (33.78 cm) display, 2880 x 1800 px
Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • 65 W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • OLED
  • 255 ppi
  • 2880 x 1800 Pixels
  • Yes
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • Diagonal 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED multitouch-enabled UWVA edge-to-edge glass micro-edge CorningÂ® GorillaÂ® Glass NBTâ„¢ Low Blue Light SDR 400 nits HDR 500 nits 100% DCI-P3
General Information
  • 298.3 x 214.9 x 16.1  mm
  • x360 13-bf0059TU (6K7X2PA)
  • 1.34 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Natural Silver
  • HP
  • 16.1 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
Memory
  • 1
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • LPDDR4X
  • 16 GB
  • 4266 Mhz
Multimedia
  • HP Audio Boost
  • Audio by B&O
  • Yes
  • 720
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • Integrated dual array digital microphone
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
  • 5.2
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 4.7 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-1250U (12th Gen)
  • Intel Integrated SoC
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM
Peripherals
  • Full-size, , natural silver keyboard
  • Hp imagepad With multi-touch gesture support
  • Yes
  • No
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
