Hp Envy 14 13 Aq1019tx (8ju73pa) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

 Hp Envy 14 13 Aq1019tx (8ju73pa) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews
HP Envy 14 13 aq1019tx 8JU73PA Laptop

HP Envy 14 13 aq1019tx 8JU73PA Laptop

HP Envy 14 13 aq1019tx 8JU73PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 79,990 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Envy 14 13 aq1019tx 8JU73PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Envy 14 13 aq1019tx 8JU73PA Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Key Specs
₹79,990
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.2 Kg weight (Light-weight)
₹79,990 19% OFF
HP Envy 14 13 aq1019tx 8JU73PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Envy 14 13 aq1019tx 8JU73PA Laptop in India is Rs. 79,990.  At Amazon, the HP Envy 14 13 aq1019tx 8JU73PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 79,990.  It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver.

Hp Envy 14 13 Aq1019tx 8ju73pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

Display Details

  • Display Size

    13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Pixel Density

    166 ppi

  • Display Features

    Diagonal Full HD IPS BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit Touch Screen Display

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Type

    LED

General Information

  • Colour

    Natural Silver

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Model

    13-aq1019tx (8JU73PA)

  • Weight

    1.2 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    307 x 211.5 x 14.7 mm

  • Brand

    HP

  • Thickness

    14.7 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

Memory

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

Multimedia

  • Speakers

    Quad Speaker

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    Bang & Olufsen

  • Audio Solution

    HP Audio Boost

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

Networking

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Others

  • Lockport

    No

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Performance

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce MX250

  • Graphics Memory

    2 GB

  • Clockspeed

    1.6 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)

Peripherals

  • Pointing Device

    HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support; Precision Touchpad Support

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    Full-size island-style natural silver keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

Ports

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane
