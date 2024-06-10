 Hp Envy X360 13 Ay0046au (3l994pa) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
HPEnvyX36013-ay0046au(3L994PA)Laptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_16GB

HP Envy X360 13 ay0046au 3L994PA Laptop

HP Envy X360 13 ay0046au 3L994PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 85,600 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4700U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Envy X360 13 ay0046au 3L994PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Envy X360 13 ay0046au 3L994PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Silver
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP Envy X360 13-ay0046au (3L994PA) Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the HP Envy X360 13 ay0046au 3L994PA Laptop in India is Rs. 85,600.  It comes in the following colors: Silver. The status of HP Envy X360 13 ay0046au 3L994PA Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

HP Pavilion 14 dv1001TU 50N47PA Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Natural Silver
₹64,500
Check Details
Hp Envy X360 13 Ay0046au 3l994pa Laptop Hp Pavilion 14 Dv1001tu 50n47pa Laptop

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN63HN A Ultrabook
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD
  • Space Grey
₹71,990
Check Details
Hp Envy X360 13 Ay0046au 3l994pa Laptop Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgn63hn A Ultrabook

Acer Aspire 7 A715 51G Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Charcoal Black
₹69,990
Check Details
Hp Envy X360 13 Ay0046au 3l994pa Laptop Acer Aspire 7 A715 51g Laptop

Acer Swift X Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Steel Gray
₹94,999
Check Details
Hp Envy X360 13 Ay0046au 3l994pa Laptop Acer Swift X Laptop
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

13.3 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4700U

Hp Envy X360 13 Ay0046au (3l994pa) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Latest Update

Hp Envy X360 13 Ay0046au 3l994pa Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Features

    Diagonal Full HD Multitouch-enabled IPS BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit multitouch-enabled edge-to-edge glass with Corning Gorilla Glass NBT 400 nits 100 sRGB Display

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Pixel Density

    166 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Size

    13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)

  • Model

    13-ay0046au (3L994PA)

  • Thickness

    16.4 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    HP

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    306.5 x 194.6 x 16.4 mm

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Weight

    1.32 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    1x16 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Audio Solution

    HP Audio Boost

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Sound Technologies

    Bang & Olufsen Play

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphone

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Clockspeed

    2.0 Ghz

  • Processor

    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4700U

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    HP Imagepad with Multi-Touch Gesture Support

  • Keyboard

    Full-size, , nightfall black keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   HP Laptop   /   HP Envy X360 13 ay0046au 3L994PA Laptop

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   HP Laptop   /   HP Envy X360 13 ay0046au 3L994PA Laptop

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Hp Envy X360 13 Ay0046au 3l994pa Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender