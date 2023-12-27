 Hp Envy X360 13 Bf0141tu (81b47pa) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Envy X360 13 bf0141TU 81B47PA Laptop

HP Envy X360 13 bf0141TU 81B47PA Laptop

HP Envy X360 13 bf0141TU 81B47PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 108,274 in India with Intel Core i7-1250U (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Envy X360 13 bf0141TU 81B47PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Envy X360 13 bf0141TU 81B47PA Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Key Specs
₹108,274
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i7-1250U (12th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2880 x 1800 Pixels
1.34 Kg weight (Light-weight)
₹109,000 34% OFF
HP Envy X360 13 bf0141TU 81B47PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Envy X360 13 bf0141TU 81B47PA Laptop in India is Rs. 108,274.  At Amazon, the HP Envy X360 13 bf0141TU 81B47PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 109,000.  It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver.

34% off

HP Envy x360 2 in 1 Laptop

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop 12th Gen Intel core i7-1255U, 15.6inch(39.6 cm) FHD 500 Nits OLED, Tochscreen(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/B&O/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Win 11/Fast Charge/Pen/1.7 Kgs/15-ew0047TU
₹165,900 ₹109,000
Out of Stock
12% off

HP Envy x360 13th Gen Intel Core i7 1355U 15 6 inch 39 6 cm FHD 16GB LPDDR5 512GB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics 5MP IR Camera w Privacy Shutter Win 11 MSO 2021 Black 1 77 kg fe0030TU

HP Envy x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 5MP IR Camera w/Privacy Shutter (Win 11, MSO 2021, Black, 1.77 kg), fe0030TU
₹124,858 ₹109,990
13% off

HP Envy x360 12th Gen Intel Core i7 13 3 inch 33 8 cm OLED Multi Touch Gorilla Glass 2 in 1 Laptop

HP Envy x360 12th Gen Intel Core i7-13.3 inch(33.8 cm) OLED Multi-Touch Gorilla Glass 2-in-1 Laptop(16GB RAM/1TB SSD/400 nits/Win 11/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Alexa/B&O/Zenvo Pen/MSO/1.32Kg) 13 bf0063TU
₹132,871 ₹114,990
Hp Envy X360 13 Bf0141tu 81b47pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • 65 W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • Diagonal 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED Multitouch-Enabled UWVA Edge-to-Edge Glass Micro-Edge Corning Gorilla Glass NBT Low Blue Light SDR 400 Nits HDR 500 Nits 100% DCI-P3
  • OLED
  • 500 nits
  • Yes
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • 2880 x 1800 Pixels
  • 255 ppi
General Information
  • 16.1 Millimeter thickness
  • HP
  • 298.3 x 214.9 x 16.1 mm
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 1.34 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 13-bf0141TU (81B47PA)
  • Natural Silver
Memory
  • LPDDR4X
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 4266 Mhz
  • 16 GB
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Dual Speakers
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • 5 MP
  • HP Audio Boost
  • Yes
  • Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone
  • Audio By B&O
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.3
  • Yes
  • 6
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Core i7-1250U (12th Gen)
  • 4.7 Ghz
  • 10
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • Intel Integrated SoC
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Full-Size, , Natural Silver Keyboard
  • Hp Imagepad With Multi-Touch Gesture Support
Ports
  • No
  • 4
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • M.2/Optane
  • 512 GB
Latest Laptops

    Hp Envy X360 13 Bf0141tu 81b47pa Laptop