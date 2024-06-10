Hp Omen 15 Dc0082tx (4rj56pa) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Omen 15 dc0082tx 4RJ56PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 137,990 in India with Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Omen 15 dc0082tx 4RJ56PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Omen 15 dc0082tx 4RJ56PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
128 GB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
HP Omen 15-dc0082tx (4RJ56PA) Laptop (Core I7 8th Gen/8 GB/1 TB 128 GB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB) Variants & Price
The price for the HP Omen 15 dc0082tx 4RJ56PA Laptop in India is Rs. 137,990. It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of HP Omen 15 dc0082tx 4RJ56PALaptop is Out of Stock....Read MoreRead Less