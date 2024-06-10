 Hp Omen 15 Dc0082tx (4rj56pa) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Omen 15 dc0082tx 4RJ56PA Laptop

HP Omen 15 dc0082tx 4RJ56PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 137,990 in India with Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Omen 15 dc0082tx 4RJ56PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Omen 15 dc0082tx 4RJ56PA Laptop now with free delivery.
HP Omen 15-dc0082tx (4RJ56PA) Laptop (Core I7 8th Gen/8 GB/1 TB 128 GB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the HP Omen 15 dc0082tx 4RJ56PA Laptop in India is Rs. 137,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of HP Omen 15 dc0082tx 4RJ56PA Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

128 GB

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Hp Omen 15 Dc0082tx (4rj56pa) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Latest Update

Hp Omen 15 Dc0082tx 4rj56pa Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 3/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Power Supply

    52 W AC Adapter W

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Features

    Diagonal FHD IPS Anti-Glare Micro-edge WLED-backlit Display

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Model

    15-dc0082tx (4RJ56PA)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    360 x 263 x 25 mm

  • Thickness

    25 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    2.25 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Brand

    HP

  • Colour

    Black

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 8 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    2666 Mhz

  • Video Recording

    HD 720p

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Sound Technologies

    HP Audio Boost

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Audio Solution

    Bang & Olufsen Play

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media Card Reader

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti

  • Chipset

    Intel HM370 Express

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    2.2 Ghz

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support

  • Keyboard

    Full-size 4-zone lighting keyboard with numeric keypad and NKRO

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    3

  • SSD Capacity

    128 GB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    7200 RPM

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   HP Laptop   /   HP Omen 15 dc0082tx 4RJ56PA Laptop

