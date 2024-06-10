 Hp Omen 15 Dc1030nr (6fe64ua) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
HPOmen15-dc1030nr(6FE64UA)Laptop(CoreI78thGen/16GB/128GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_Capacity_16GB
HPOmen15-dc1030nr(6FE64UA)Laptop(CoreI78thGen/16GB/128GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P137750/heroimage/hp-15-dc1030nr-6fe64ua-137750-v1-large-1.jpg_HPOmen15-dc1030nr(6FE64UA)Laptop(CoreI78thGen/16GB/128GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P137750/heroimage/hp-15-dc1030nr-6fe64ua-137750-v1-large-1.jpg_HPOmen15-dc1030nr(6FE64UA)Laptop(CoreI78thGen/16GB/128GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_3

HP Omen 15 dc1030nr 6FE64UA Laptop

HP Omen 15 dc1030nr 6FE64UA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 265,125 in India with Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Omen 15 dc1030nr 6FE64UA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Omen 15 dc1030nr 6FE64UA Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
128 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP Omen 15-dc1030nr (6FE64UA) Laptop (Core I7 8th Gen/16 GB/128 GB SSD/Windows 10/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the HP Omen 15 dc1030nr 6FE64UA Laptop in India is Rs. 265,125.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of HP Omen 15 dc1030nr 6FE64UA Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZX LN024WS Laptop
  • 32GB RAM | 1tb
  • Off Black
₹198,999
Check Details
Hp Omen 15 Dc1030nr 6fe64ua Laptop Asus Rog Strix Scar 15 G533zx Ln024ws Laptop
15% OFF

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 GX550LWS HF079TS Laptop
  • 32GB RAM | 1tb
  • Gunmetal Grey
₹184,999 ₹218,000
Buy Now
Hp Omen 15 Dc1030nr 6fe64ua Laptop Asus Rog Zephyrus Duo 15 Gx550lws Hf079ts Laptop

Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro MK193HN A Ultrabook
  • 16GB RAM | 1tb
  • Space Grey
₹236,990
Check Details
Hp Omen 15 Dc1030nr 6fe64ua Laptop Apple Macbook Pro M1 Pro Mk193hn A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey
  • 32GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Space Grey
₹300,000
Check Details
Hp Omen 15 Dc1030nr 6fe64ua Laptop Apple Macbook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 Gb 512 Gb Ssd Macos Monterey
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

128 GB

Processor

Intel Core i7-8750H

Hp Omen 15 Dc1030nr (6fe64ua) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Latest Update

Hp Omen 15 Dc1030nr 6fe64ua Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    200 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Features

    Diagonal Full HD IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit Display

  • Brand

    HP

  • Thickness

    25 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    360 x 263 x 25 mm

  • Colour

    Black

  • Weight

    2.4 Kg weight

  • Model

    15-dc1030nr (6FE64UA)

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1x16 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM speed

    2666 Mhz

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Sound Technologies

    Bang & Olufsen

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Microphone Type

    Internal Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Clockspeed

    2.2 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen)

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Gaming RGB Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

  • SSD Capacity

    128 GB

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   HP Laptop   /   HP Omen 15 dc1030nr 6FE64UA Laptop

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   HP Laptop   /   HP Omen 15 dc1030nr 6FE64UA Laptop

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Hp Omen 15 Dc1030nr 6fe64ua Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender