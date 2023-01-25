 Hp Omen 15 En0001ax (1b0b0pa) Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    HP Omen 15 en0001AX 1B0B0PA

    HP Omen 15 en0001AX 1B0B0PA

    HP Omen 15 en0001AX 1B0B0PA is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 65,000 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4600H Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Omen 15 en0001AX 1B0B0PA from HT Tech. Buy HP Omen 15 en0001AX 1B0B0PA now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹65,000
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4600H
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2.37 Kg
    Hp Laptops Prices in India

    Hp laptops price in India starts from Rs.1,117. HT Tech has 1,332 Hp Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Hp Omen 15 En0001ax 1b0b0pa Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    • 52.5 W AC Adapter W
    Display Details
    • LED
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • No
    • 141 ppi
    • Full HD LED Backlit Display
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    General Information
    • HP
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • 15-en0001AX (1B0B0PA)
    • 357 x 239 x 22.5  mm
    • 64-bit
    • 2.37 Kg
    • Mica Silver
    Memory
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 16 GB
    • 2
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    • 2x8 Gigabyte
    • 8 GB
    Multimedia
    • 720p HD
    • Dual Speakers
    • Yes
    • No
    • Built-in Microphone
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.0
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 Ti
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4600H
    • 3.0 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • No
    • Full-size Island-style One Zone Dragon White Keyboard
    • Yes
    • No
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Hp Omen 15 En0001ax 1b0b0pa