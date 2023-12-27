 Hp Pavilion 13 An0046tu (5se72pa) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
Home Laptops in India HP Laptop HP Pavilion 13 an0046tu 5SE72PA Laptop

HP Pavilion 13 an0046tu 5SE72PA Laptop

HP Pavilion 13 an0046tu 5SE72PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 73,990 in India with Intel Core i5-8265U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion 13 an0046tu 5SE72PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion 13 an0046tu 5SE72PA Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Key Specs
₹73,990
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i5-8265U (8th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.3 Kg weight (Light-weight)
₹72,990 13% OFF
HP Pavilion 13 an0046tu 5SE72PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Pavilion 13 an0046tu 5SE72PA Laptop in India is Rs. 73,990.  At Amazon, the HP Pavilion 13 an0046tu 5SE72PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 72,990.  It comes in the following colors: Mineral Silver.

HP Pavilion Laptop

HP Pavilion Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P 15.6 inch(39.6cm) FHD IPS Laptop(16GB RAM /512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Win 11/MSO 2021/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/B&O/Alexa/Natural Silver) 15-eg3079TU
₹83,705 ₹72,990
18% off

HP ProBook 440 G8 Notebook

HP ProBook 440 G8 Notebook PC 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 14 inch(35.6cm) Anti-Glare HD Laptop/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Spill Resistance Keyboard/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Win11/FPR/1.38kg 5D6U3PA
₹89,769 ₹73,999
25% off

HP Pavilion Plus Laptop

HP Pavilion Plus Laptop 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H, 14inch(35.6 cm) Creator Laptop with HDR 500 Nits OLED Eye Safe Display (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/B&O/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Win 11/Alexa/14-eh0037TU
₹99,533 ₹74,290
Hp Pavilion 13 An0046tu 5se72pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 2 Cell
  • 37 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • LED
  • Diagonal FHD IPS BrightView Micro-edge WLED-Backlit Display
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • 166 ppi
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • Mineral Silver
  • 15.4 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • 1.3 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 311 x 211 x 15.4 mm
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 13-an0046tu (5SE72PA)
  • HP
Memory
  • 2400 Mhz
  • 8 GB
  • 1
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • 720p HD
  • Dual Speakers
  • Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Bang & Olufsen Play
  • No
  • HP Audio Boost
Networking
  • 5.0
  • 5
  • Yes
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • No
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-8265U (8th Gen)
  • Intel UHD 620
  • 1.6 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Full-size island-style Keyboard
  • HP Imagepad with Multi-Touch Gesture Support
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
