Hp Pavilion 15 Au620tx (z4q39pa) Laptop (core I5 7th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Pavilion 15 au620tx Z4Q39PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 71,090 in India with Intel Core i5-7200U (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion 15 au620tx Z4Q39PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion 15 au620tx Z4Q39PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Silver
HP Pavilion 15-au620tx (Z4Q39PA) Laptop (Core I5 7th Gen/8 GB/1 TB/Windows 10/2 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the HP Pavilion 15 au620tx Z4Q39PA Laptop in India is Rs. 71,090.  It comes in the following colors: Silver. The status of HP Pavilion 15 au620tx Z4Q39PA Laptop is Out of Stock.

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i5-7200U

Hp Pavilion 15 Au620tx Z4q39pa Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 2/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    2 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Pixel Density

    100 ppi

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Features

    HD SVA BrightView WLED-Backlit Display

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Thickness

    22.5 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    383 x 243 x 22.5 mm

  • Weight

    2 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Brand

    HP

  • Model

    15-au620tx (Z4Q39PA)

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 8 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    2133 Mhz

  • Audio Solution

    HD Audio Solution

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Dual array Digital Microphone

  • Sound Technologies

    B&O Play with Audio Boost

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Lockport

    No

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Graphics Memory

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-7200U (7th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    2.5 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce 940MX

  • Pointing Device

    HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Full-size island-style keyboard with numeric keypad

  • Optical Drive

    SuperMulti DVD burner

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
