Hp Pavilion 15 Cs1052tx (5jr96pa) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/2 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Pavilion 15 cs1052tx 5JR96PA Laptop HP Pavilion 15 cs1052tx 5JR96PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 82,176 in India with Intel Core i7-8565U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion 15 cs1052tx 5JR96PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion 15 cs1052tx 5JR96PA Laptop now with free delivery.