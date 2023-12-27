Hp Pavilion 15 Eh2018au (67u20pa) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Laptop
HP Laptop 15s AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 15.6-inch(39.6 cm) FHD, Anti-Glare Laptop (16 GB/512 GB/AMD Radeon Graphics/Dual Speakers/Backlit KB/Win 11/1.69kg/Natural Silver, 15s-eq2084AU
The starting price for the HP Pavilion 15 eh2018AU 67U20PA Laptop in India is Rs. 55,490. At Amazon, the HP Pavilion 15 eh2018AU 67U20PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 54,499. It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.