Hp Pavilion 15 Eh2018au (67u20pa) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Pavilion 15 eh2018AU 67U20PA Laptop

HP Pavilion 15 eh2018AU 67U20PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 55,490 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5625U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion 15 eh2018AU 67U20PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion 15 eh2018AU 67U20PA Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Key Specs
₹55,490
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5625U
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.75 Kg weight
₹54,499 9% OFF
Buy Now

HP Pavilion 15 eh2018AU 67U20PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Pavilion 15 eh2018AU 67U20PA Laptop in India is Rs. 55,490.  At Amazon, the HP Pavilion 15 eh2018AU 67U20PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 54,499.  It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver.

Hp Pavilion 15 Eh2018au 67u20pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • FHD IPS micro-edge Bright view (Brightness: 250 nits 141 ppi Color Gamut: 45%NTSC)
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 141 ppi
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • 15-eh2018AU (67U20PA)
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 1.75 Kg weight
  • 17.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 64-bit
  • 360 x 234 x 17.9 mm
  • Natural Silver
  • HP
Memory
  • 2
  • 2*4 Gigabyte
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 8 GB
  • 16 GB
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • integrated dual array digital microphones
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • 720
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • 5.2
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • AMD Integrated SoC
  • AMD Radeon
  • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5625U
  • 4.2 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Full-size, , natural silver keyboard with numeric keypad
  • HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
