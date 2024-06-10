 Hp Pavilion 15 N207tu (f6c92pa) Laptop (core I3 3rd Gen/4 Gb/500 Gb/windows 8 1) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Pavilion 15 n207TU F6C92PA Laptop

HP Pavilion 15 n207TU F6C92PA Laptop is a Windows 8.1 laptop, available price is Rs 36,990 in India with Intel Core i3-3217U (3rd Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion 15 n207TU F6C92PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion 15 n207TU F6C92PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Sparkling Black
HP Pavilion 15-n207TU (F6C92PA) Laptop (Core I3 3rd Gen/4 GB/500 GB/Windows 8 1) Variants & Price

The price for the HP Pavilion 15 n207TU F6C92PA Laptop in India is Rs. 36,990.  It comes in the following colors: Sparkling Black. The status of HP Pavilion 15 n207TU F6C92PA Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 8.1

HDD Capacity

500 GB

Processor

Intel Core i3-3217U

Hp Pavilion 15 N207tu F6c92pa Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 2/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    100 ppi

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Features

    HD BrightView LED Backlit Display

  • Weight

    2.3 Kg weight

  • Thickness

    22.6 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    HP

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Model

    15-n207TU (F6C92PA)

  • Operating System

    Windows 8.1

  • Colour

    Sparkling Black

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    385.6 x 258 x 22.6 mm

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Expandable Memory

    12 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 4 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR3

  • RAM speed

    1600 Mhz

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Sound Technologies

    DTS Sound+, Dual Speakers

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Wi-Fi Version

    4

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Chipset

    Intel HM76 Express

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-3217U (3rd Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel HD 4000

  • Clockspeed

    1.8 Ghz

  • Keyboard

    Island Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    TouchPad with Multi-touch Gesture Support

  • Optical Drive

    SuperMulti DVD burner

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    500 GB

  • HDD Capacity

    500 GB

  • HDD type

    SATA

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
