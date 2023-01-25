 Hp Pavilion 15 N208tu Laptop 15 N208tu Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    HP Pavilion 15 n208TU Laptop

    HP Pavilion 15 n208TU Laptop is a Windows 8 laptop, available price is Rs 36,990 in India with Intel Core i3-3317U (3rd Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion 15 n208TU Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion 15 n208TU Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹36,990
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i3-3317U (3rd Gen)
    4 GB DDR3 RAM
    Windows 8
    1366 x 768 Pixels
    2.3 Kg
    Hp Pavilion 15 N208tu Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 4 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 100 ppi
    • HD LED Widescreen Brightview Display
    • 1366 x 768 Pixels
    • LED
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • No
    General Information
    • HP
    • White
    • 2.3 Kg
    • 64-bit
    • 15-n208TU
    • Windows 8
    • 385 x 258 x 22.6  mm
    Memory
    • DDR3
    • 1 x 4 Gigabyte
    • 4 GB
    • 2
    • 12 GB
    • DDR3
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dual speakers
    • No
    • DTS Sound+
    • Yes
    • Dual array Digital Microphone
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 4.0
    Others
    • Yes
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide and Manuals
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • Intel HD 4000
    • Intel Core i3-3317U (3rd Gen)
    • 4 GB DDR3 RAM
    • 1.8 Ghz
    • Intel HM76 Express
    Peripherals
    • Island-style Keyboard
    • 8x SuperMulti DVD Writer with DL
    • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support
    Ports
    • 2
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 500 GB
    • SATA
    • 5400 RPM
    Hp Pavilion 15 N208tu Laptop