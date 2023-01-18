 Hp Pavilion Gaming 15 Dk0041nr (7kw86ua) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    HP Pavilion Gaming 15 dk0041nr 7KW86UA

    HP Pavilion Gaming 15 dk0041nr 7KW86UA

    HP Pavilion Gaming 15 dk0041nr 7KW86UA is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 111,128 in India with Intel Core i5-9300H (9th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion Gaming 15 dk0041nr 7KW86UA from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion Gaming 15 dk0041nr 7KW86UA now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P144467/heroimage/hp-15-dk0041nr-7kw86ua-144467-v1-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹111,128
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i5-9300H (9th Gen)
    256 GB
    12 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2.24 Kg
    amazon
    ₹ 112,810 M.R.P. ₹160,094
    Buy Now

    HP Pavilion Gaming 15-dk0041nr (7KW86UA) Price in India

    HP Pavilion Gaming 15-dk0041nr (7KW86UA) price in India starts at Rs.111,128. The lowest price of HP Pavilion Gaming 15-dk0041nr (7KW86UA) is Rs.112,810 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Hp Pavilion Gaming 15 Dk0041nr 7kw86ua Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 3 Cell
    • 150 W AC Adapter W
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • Diagonal Full HD IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit Display
    • No
    • 141 ppi
    • LED
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    General Information
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • HP
    • 15-dk0041nr (7KW86UA)
    • 360 x 256 x 23.4  mm
    • 2.24 Kg
    • 64-bit
    • Black
    Memory
    • 1x12 Gigabyte
    • 1
    • 2666 Mhz
    • 12 GB
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Dual Speakers
    • Yes
    • Bang & Olufsen
    • 720p HD
    • Built-in Microphone
    • No
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    • 4.2
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 12 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel Core i5-9300H (9th Gen)
    • 2.4 Ghz
    • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
    • 4 GB
    Peripherals
    • Gaming Keyboard
    • No
    • Yes
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • No
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    Hp Pavilion Gaming 15 Dk0041nr 7kw86ua