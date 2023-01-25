 Hp Pavilion Gaming 15 Ec1048ax (1n1g2pa) Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    Trending Gadgets

    HP Pavilion Gaming 15 ec1048AX 1N1G2PA

    HP Pavilion Gaming 15 ec1048AX 1N1G2PA

    HP Pavilion Gaming 15 ec1048AX 1N1G2PA is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 64,750 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4600H Processor, Battery and RAM.
    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹64,750
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4600H
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.98 Kg
    ₹ 66,000 M.R.P. ₹75,000
    HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec1048AX (1N1G2PA) Price in India

    HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec1048AX (1N1G2PA) price in India starts at Rs.64,750. The lowest price of HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec1048AX (1N1G2PA) is Rs.66,000 on amazon.in which is available in Shadow Black colour.

    Hp Pavilion Gaming 15 Ec1048ax 1n1g2pa Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Po
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Po
    Display Details
    • No
    • LED
    • 144 Hz
    • Full HD WLED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Micro-edge Display (250 nits Brightness, 45% NTSC Color Gamut, 141 ppi)
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 141 ppi
    General Information
    • 64-bit
    • Shadow Black
    • 360 x 257 x 23.5  mm
    • 15-ec1048AX (1N1G2PA)
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • 1.98 Kg
    • HP
    Memory
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 8 GB
    • 16 GB
    • DDR4
    • 1
    • DDR4
    • 1x8 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone
    • Yes
    • No
    • Dual Speakers
    • Bang & Olufsen Play
    • 720p HD
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 5.0
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 3.0 Ghz
    • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4600H
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 4 GB
    • NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650
    Peripherals
    • Full-size Island-style Ultra Violet Keyboard with Numeric Keypad
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • SATA
    • 5400 RPM
    • 1 TB
    Hp Pavilion Gaming 15 Ec1048ax 1n1g2pa