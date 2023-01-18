 Hp Pavilion Plus 14 Eh0024tu Laptop 14 Eh0024tu Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    HP Pavilion Plus 14 eh0024TU Laptop

    HP Pavilion Plus 14 eh0024TU Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 89,990 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion Plus 14 eh0024TU Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion Plus 14 eh0024TU Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P152220/heroimage/hp-plus-14-eh0024tu-152220-v1-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹89,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    2880 x 1800 Pixels
    1.41 Kg
    HP Pavilion Plus 14-eh0024TU Laptop 14-eh0024TU Price in India

    HP Pavilion Plus 14-eh0024TU Laptop 14-eh0024TU price in India starts at Rs.89,990. The lowest price of HP Pavilion Plus 14-eh0024TU Laptop 14-eh0024TU is Rs.87,990 on amazon.in which is available in Natural Silver colour.

    Hp Pavilion Plus 14 Eh0024tu Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 2880 x 1800 px
    Battery
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • Diagonal, 2.8K, OLED, 90 Hz, UWVA, micro-edge, BrightView, Low Blue Light, 400 nits, HDR Brightness: 500 nits 243 ppi, 2880 x 1800, TUV Certified eye safe display
    • No
    • OLED
    • 2880 x 1800 Pixels
    • 243 ppi
    General Information
    • HP
    • 216 x 325 x 17  mm
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • Plus 14-eh0024TU
    • Natural Silver
    • 1.41 Kg
    Memory
    • 1
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    • DDR4
    • 16 GB
    • 3200 Mhz
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Built-in Microphones
    • Yes
    • Built-in Speakers
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • Intel Iris Xe
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 4.7 Ghz
    • Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Hp Pavilion Plus 14 Eh0024tu Laptop