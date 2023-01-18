 Hp Pavilion Plus 14 Eh0025tu (6h2f4pa) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    HP Pavilion Plus 14 eh0025TU 6H2F4PA

    HP Pavilion Plus 14 eh0025TU 6H2F4PA is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 73,990 in India with Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion Plus 14 eh0025TU 6H2F4PA from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion Plus 14 eh0025TU 6H2F4PA now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹73,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    2240 x 1400 Pixels
    1.4 Kg
    HP Pavilion Plus 14-eh0025TU (6H2F4PA) Price in India

    HP Pavilion Plus 14-eh0025TU (6H2F4PA) price in India starts at Rs.73,990. The lowest price of HP Pavilion Plus 14-eh0025TU (6H2F4PA) is Rs.80,070 on amazon.in which is available in Warm gold aluminum colour.

    Hp Pavilion Plus 14 Eh0025tu 6h2f4pa Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 2240 x 1400 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • 11 Hrs
    • 3 Cell
    • 11 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 189 ppi
    • 2240 x 1400 Pixels
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • No
    • Diagonal, 2.2K (2240 x 1400), IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, Low Blue Light, 300 nits, 100% sRGB
    General Information
    • 1.4 Kg
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 313.5 x 224.2 x 18.4  mm
    • HP
    • Warm gold aluminum
    • Plus 14-eh0025TU (6H2F4PA)
    Memory
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    • 1
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 16 GB
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dual Speakers
    • 5 MP
    • Audio by B&O
    • Integrated dual array digital microphone
    • 720
    • Yes
    • HP Audio Boost
    Networking
    • 5.2
    • Yes
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • Intel Integrated SoC
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen)
    • 4.7 Ghz
    • Intel Iris Xe
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Hp imagepad With multi-touch gesture support
    • Full-size, , warm gold keyboard
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Hp Pavilion Plus 14 Eh0025tu 6h2f4pa