Hp Pavilion Touchsmart 14 X360 14 Dh1006tu (8ga81pa) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

The price for the HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 X360 14 dh1006tu 8GA81PA Laptop in India is Rs. 31,050. It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver. The status of HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 X360 14 dh1006tu 8GA81PA Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.