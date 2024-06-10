 Hp Pavilion X360 11m Ap0013dx (6hs56ua) Laptop (pentium Dual Core/4 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Pavilion X360 11m ap0013dx 6HS56UA Laptop

HP Pavilion X360 11m ap0013dx 6HS56UA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 73,100 in India with Intel Pentium Dual Core N5000 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion X360 11m ap0013dx 6HS56UA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion X360 11m ap0013dx 6HS56UA Laptop now with free delivery.
Natural Silver
128 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP Pavilion X360 11m-ap0013dx (6HS56UA) Laptop (Pentium Dual Core/4 GB/128 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the HP Pavilion X360 11m ap0013dx 6HS56UA Laptop in India is Rs. 73,100.  It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver. The status of HP Pavilion X360 11m ap0013dx 6HS56UA Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

11.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

128 GB

Processor

Intel Pentium Dual Core N5000

Hp Pavilion X360 11m Ap0013dx (6hs56ua) Laptop (pentium Dual Core/4 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Latest Update

Hp Pavilion X360 11m Ap0013dx 6hs56ua Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 2/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    2 Cell

  • Power Supply

    45 W AC Adapter W

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Features

    Diagonal HD IPS BrightView WLED-backlit Touch Screen Display

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Display Size

    11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    135 ppi

  • Thickness

    24.5 Millimeter thickness

  • Colour

    Natural Silver

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Brand

    HP

  • Model

    x360 11m-ap0013dx (6HS56UA)

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    382.4 x 252.5 x 24.5 mm

  • Weight

    1.21 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Sound Technologies

    Bang & Olufsen

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Audio Solution

    HP Audio Boost

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Wi-Fi Version

    4

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Clockspeed

    1.1 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Pentium Dual Core N5000

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD 605

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    128 GB

