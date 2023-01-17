 Hp Pavilion X360 14 Dh1179tu (231t1pa) Price in India(17 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    HP Pavilion X360 14 dh1179TU 231T1PA

    HP Pavilion X360 14 dh1179TU 231T1PA

    HP Pavilion X360 14 dh1179TU 231T1PA is a laptop, available price is Rs 74,000 in India with Intel Core i5 (10th Gen) Processor Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion X360 14 dh1179TU 231T1PA from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion X360 14 dh1179TU 231T1PA now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    HP Pavilion X360 14-dh1179TU (231T1PA) Price in India

    HP Pavilion X360 14-dh1179TU (231T1PA) price in India starts at Rs.74,000. The lowest price of HP Pavilion X360 14-dh1179TU (231T1PA) is Rs.73,400 on amazon.in which is available in Mineral Silver colour.

    Hp Pavilion X360 14 Dh1179tu 231t1pa Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    • Intel Core i5 (10th Gen) Processor
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 3 Cell
    Display Details
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Full HD WLED Backlit IPS Multi-touch Display (250 nits Brightness, 157 PPI, 45% NTSC Color Gamut)
    • Yes
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    General Information
    • Mineral Silver
    • 64-bit
    • 322 x 223 x 19.7  mm
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 1
    • 2666 Mhz
    • 1x8 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • Dual Speakers
    • Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone
    • Yes
    • No
    • HP Audio Boost
    • Yes
    • Bang & Olufsen Play
    Networking
    • 5.0
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    Performance
    • 1.6 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Full-size Island-style Natural Silver Keyboard
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Hp Pavilion X360 14 Dh1179tu 231t1pa