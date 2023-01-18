 Hp Probook 450 G8 (4y7g3pa) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    Home Laptop Finder HP Laptop HP ProBook 450 G8 4Y7G3PA

    HP ProBook 450 G8 4Y7G3PA

    HP ProBook 450 G8 4Y7G3PA is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 48,500 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP ProBook 450 G8 4Y7G3PA from HT Tech. Buy HP ProBook 450 G8 4Y7G3PA now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    HP ProBook 450 G8 (4Y7G3PA) Price in India

    HP ProBook 450 G8 (4Y7G3PA) price in India starts at Rs.48,500. The lowest price of HP ProBook 450 G8 (4Y7G3PA) is Rs.48,500 on amazon.in which is available in Pike Silver colour.

    Hp Probook 450 G8 4y7g3pa Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 1366 x 768 Pixels
    • Diagonal, HD (1366 x 768), Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC
    • 100 ppi
    • No
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    General Information
    • 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9  mm
    • 450 G8 (4Y7G3PA)
    • HP
    • 1.74 Kg
    • Pike Silver
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    Memory
    • 8 GB
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 3200 Mhz
    • DDR4
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    • 1
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dual Array Microphones
    • Dual Stereo Speakers
    • 720
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • Yes
    • 5.0
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 2 Years
    Performance
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel UHD
    • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    • 3.0 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Spill-Resistant, Full-Size Keyboard With Numeric Keypad
    • No
    • Clickpad With Multi-Touch Gesture Support
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    Hp Probook 450 G8 4y7g3pa