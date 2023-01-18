 Hp Probook 635 Aero G8 (4q1t3pa) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 4Q1T3PA

    HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 4Q1T3PA is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 101,569 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-5800U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 4Q1T3PA from HT Tech. Buy HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 4Q1T3PA now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹101,569
    13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-5800U
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1 Kg
    See full specifications
    HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 (4Q1T3PA) Price in India

    HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 (4Q1T3PA) price in India starts at Rs.101,569. The lowest price of HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 (4Q1T3PA) is Rs.101,569 on amazon.in which is available in Pike Silver Aluminium colour.

    Hp Probook 635 Aero G8 4q1t3pa Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13.3" (33.78 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 3 Cell
    • 53 W
    Display Details
    • FHD, IPS, Anti-Glare Display
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 166 ppi
    • No
    • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
    General Information
    • 635 Aero G8 (4Q1T3PA)
    • 205 x 308 x 18  mm
    • HP
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • Pike Silver Aluminium
    • 1 Kg
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    • 1
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Built-in Speaker
    • 720
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • 5.0
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 2 Years
    Performance
    • 4.7 Ghz
    • AMD Radeon
    • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-5800U
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Hp Probook 635 Aero G8 4q1t3pa