Hp Spectre Folio 13 Ak0049tu (7al93pa) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0049tu 7AL93PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 189,500 in India with Intel Core i7-8500Y (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0049tu 7AL93PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0049tu 7AL93PA Laptop now with free delivery.

HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0049tu 7AL93PA Laptop HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0049tu 7AL93PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 189,500 in India with Intel Core i7-8500Y (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0049tu 7AL93PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0049tu 7AL93PA Laptop now with free delivery.

HP Spectre Folio 13-ak0049tu (7AL93PA) Laptop (Core I7 8th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0049tu 7AL93PA Laptop in India is Rs. 189,500. It comes in the following colors: Cognac Brown. The status of HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0049tu 7AL93PA Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check