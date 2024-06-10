 Hp Spectre Folio 13 Ak0049tu (7al93pa) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0049tu 7AL93PA Laptop

HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0049tu 7AL93PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 189,500 in India with Intel Core i7-8500Y (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0049tu 7AL93PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0049tu 7AL93PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Cognac Brown
512 GB
HP Spectre Folio 13-ak0049tu (7AL93PA) Laptop (Core I7 8th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0049tu 7AL93PA Laptop in India is Rs. 189,500.  It comes in the following colors: Cognac Brown. The status of HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0049tu 7AL93PA Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

13.3 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Professional

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i7-8500Y

Hp Spectre Folio 13 Ak0049tu (7al93pa) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Latest Update

Hp Spectre Folio 13 Ak0049tu 7al93pa Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    6 Cell

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Display Features

    Diagonal Full HD IPS BrightView WLED-backlit micro-edge multitouch-enabled edge-to-edge glass Touch Screen Display

  • Pixel Density

    166 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Size

    13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    320.1 x 234.5 x 15.4 mm

  • Model

    13-ak0049tu (7AL93PA)

  • Colour

    Cognac Brown

  • Thickness

    15.4 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

  • Weight

    1.47 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Brand

    HP

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Professional

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM speed

    1866 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1x16 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    LPDDR3

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Sound Technologies

    Bang & Olufsen

  • Speakers

    Quad Speakers

  • Audio Solution

    HP Audio Boost

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD 615

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-8500Y (8th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    1.5 Ghz

  • Keyboard

    Full-size island-style keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0049tu 7AL93PA Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0049tu 7AL93PA Laptop

    Go to Laptop Recommender