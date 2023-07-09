Hp Spectre X360 Intel Evo 13 Ef0054tu Price in India(09 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 13 ef0054TU HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 13 ef0054TU is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 144,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1255U (12th Gen) Processor , 13.30 Hrs Battery and 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 13 ef0054TU from HT Tech. Buy HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 13 ef0054TU now with free delivery.