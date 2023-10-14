Hp Victus 15 Fa1132tx (8u6z8pa) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Victus 15 fa1132TX 8U6Z8PA Laptop HP Victus 15 fa1132TX 8U6Z8PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 64,990 in India with Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Victus 15 fa1132TX 8U6Z8PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Victus 15 fa1132TX 8U6Z8PA Laptop now with free delivery.