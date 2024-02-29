 Htc A103 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। htc Tablet
HTC A103

HTC A103 is a Android v12 tablet, speculated price is Rs 12,690 in India with Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 4 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 29 February 2024
HTCA103_Capacity_6000mAh
HTCA103_RAM_4GB
HTCA103_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
Key Specs
₹12,690 (speculated)
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v12
4 GB
440 grams
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

HTC A103 Price in India

The starting price for the HTC A103 in India is Rs. 12,690.  This is the HTC A103 base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Grey and Silver.

HTC A103

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Grey, Silver
Upcoming

HTC A103 Competitors

58% OFF
Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Iron Grey
₹10,999 ₹26,000
Buy Now
Htc A103 Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 2nd Gen 64gb
Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen LTE
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Iron Grey
₹13,999
Check Details
Htc A103 Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 2nd Gen Lte
57% OFF
Honor Pad X8
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Blue Hour
₹8,999 ₹20,999
Buy Now
Htc A103 Honor Pad X8
Nokia T10 LTE 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Ocean Blue
₹13,999
Check Details
Htc A103 Nokia T10 Lte 64gb

Htc A103 Full Specifications

  • TalkTime

    Up to 9 Hours(4G) / Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 22 Hours(2G)

  • Standby time

    Up to 545 Hours(2G)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Thickness

    8.5 mm

  • Weight

    440 grams

  • Colours

    Grey, Silver

  • Height

    244 mm

  • Width

    162.6 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    74.81 %

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Brand

    HTC

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • Launch Date

    February 29, 2024 (Expected)

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    A103

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    4 x Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8300

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio A22

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

HTC A103 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
    Htc A103