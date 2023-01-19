 Htc One Max 16gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC One Max 16GB

    HTC One Max 16GB is a Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 7,997 in India with 4 UP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.7 GHz, Krait 300 Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC One Max 16GB from HT Tech. Buy HTC One Max 16GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18518/heroimage/htc-one-max-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18518/images/Design/htc-one-max-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18518/images/Design/htc-one-max-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18518/images/Design/htc-one-max-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18518/images/Design/htc-one-max-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,997
    16 GB
    5.9 inches (14.99 cm)
    Quad core, 1.7 GHz, Krait 300
    4 UP
    2.1 MP
    3300 mAh
    Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Htc One Max 16gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3300 mAh
    • 2.1 MP
    • 4 UP
    • 5.9 inches (14.99 cm)
    Battery
    • 3300 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 25 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 585 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 585 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 25 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 2.1 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Digital image stabilization Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Smile detection
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 60 fps
    • 2688 x 1520 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • 217 grams
    • 164.5 mm
    • Black, Gold, Silver
    • 82.5 mm
    • 10.29 mm
    • Case: AluminiumBack: Aluminium
    Display
    • S-LCD 3
    • 373 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 5.9 inches (14.99 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 70.55 %
    General
    • Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    • One Max
    • October 15, 2013 (Official)
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • HTC Sense
    • HTC
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • RDS, Stereo FM
    • RDS, Stereo FM
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 100 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 3) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Micro
    Performance
    • Adreno 320
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 APQ8064T
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.7 GHz, Krait 300
    Smart TV Features
    • 4 UP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Htc One Max 16gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc One Max 16Gb in India?

    Htc One Max 16Gb price in India at 17,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (4 UP), Front Camera (2.1 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 APQ8064T; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc One Max 16Gb?

    How many colors are available in Htc One Max 16Gb?

    How long does the Htc One Max 16Gb last?

    What is the Htc One Max 16Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc One Max 16Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Htc One Max 16gb