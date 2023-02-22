 Huawei Mate 50 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Huawei Mate 50

    Huawei Mate 50

    Huawei Mate 50 is a HarmonyOS phone, available price is Rs 57,390 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4460 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei Mate 50 from HT Tech. Buy Huawei Mate 50 now with free delivery.
    Expected Release Date: 22 February 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹57,390 (speculated)
    256 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    50 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP
    13 MP
    4460 mAh
    HarmonyOS
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Huawei Mate 50 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4460 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 50 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 4460 mAh
    • Yes, Super, 66W
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 13 MP Front Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • Dual Video Recording
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.4
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • F2.4
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Black, Orange, Purple, Silver
    • 7.9 mm
    • 76.1 mm
    • 206 grams
    • Dust proof
    • 161.5 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 2 meter), IP68
    Display
    • 16M
    • 90 Hz
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 88.18 %
    • 442 ppi
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • OLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1224 x 2700 pixels
    General
    • February 23, 2023 (Expected)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • HarmonyOS
    • Yes
    • Huawei
    • Mate 50
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes, Music Formats: 3GP, AAC, AMR, FLAC, MIDI, MP3, MP4, OGG, WAV
    • Music ringtones, Vibration
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 4 nm
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • Adreno 730
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
    • 8 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 13MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes, Practically Unlimited
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Yes
    • On-screen
    • Yes
    • Yes, HTML
    • World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • 256 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Huawei Mate 50