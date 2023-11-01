 Huawei Nova 12 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Huawei Nova 12

Huawei Nova 12 is a HarmonyOS phone, speculated price is Rs 32,990 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G Processor , 4800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹32,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G
50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP
60 MP
4800 mAh
HarmonyOS
8 GB
Huawei Nova 12 Price in India

The starting price for the Huawei Nova 12 in India is Rs. 32,990. This is the Huawei Nova 12 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M.

The starting price for the Huawei Nova 12 in India is Rs. 32,990.  This is the Huawei Nova 12 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M.

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Huawei Nova 12 Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast, 88W
  • No
  • 4800 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 60 MP Front Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
Display
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • OLED
  • 395 ppi
  • Yes
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 16M
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 18:9
General
  • January 4, 2024 (Unofficial)
  • HarmonyOS
  • Huawei
Multimedia
  • Yes, Video Formats: MP4
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • Yes
  • Music ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Video Formats: MP4
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 7 nm
  • Octa core (2.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex A76 + 2.22 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A55 + 1.84 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G
  • 8 GB
  • Mali-G57 MC5
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Android Market, Calculator, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer
  • Optical
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, HTML
  • Yes
  • On-screen
  • Yes, Practically Unlimited
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • No
    Icon
    Huawei Nova 12