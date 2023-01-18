 Huawei Nova 3i Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Huawei Phones Huawei Nova 3i

    Huawei Nova 3i

    Huawei Nova 3i is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 20,990 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3340 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei Nova 3i from HT Tech. Buy Huawei Nova 3i now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32762/heroimage/128491-v11-huawei-nova-3i-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32762/images/Design/128491-v11-huawei-nova-3i-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32762/images/Design/128491-v11-huawei-nova-3i-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32762/images/Design/128491-v11-huawei-nova-3i-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32762/images/Design/128491-v11-huawei-nova-3i-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹20,990
    128 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    16 MP + 2 MP
    24 MP + 2 MP
    3340 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹20,990
    128 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    16 MP + 2 MP
    3340 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Huawei Nova 3i Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 24 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    • 3340 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 3340 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • CMOS
    • Dual
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • 24 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 157.6 mm
    • 75.2 mm
    • 7.6 mm
    • 169 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • Black, Iris Purple
    Display
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 82.03 %
    • Yes with notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 409 ppi
    General
    • August 7, 2018 (Official)
    • EMUI
    • Huawei
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Nova 3i
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-G51 MP4
    • HiSilicon Kirin 710
    • 12 nm
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 113 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 128 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Huawei Nova 3i FAQs

    What is the price of the Huawei Nova 3I in India?

    Huawei Nova 3I price in India at 18,229 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (24 MP + 2 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 710; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3340 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Huawei Nova 3I?

    How many colors are available in Huawei Nova 3I?

    What is the Huawei Nova 3I Battery Capacity?

    Is Huawei Nova 3I Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Huawei Nova 3i