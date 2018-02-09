 I Kall K2 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
IKallK2_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
IKallK2_FrontCamera_2MP
IKallK2_RAM_1GB
Release date : 09 Feb 2018

I Kall K2

I Kall K2 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 3,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Spreadtrum SC9832A Processor , 2200 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on I Kall K2 from HT Tech. Buy I Kall K2 now with free delivery.
Black White
8 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

1 GB

Display

5.0 inches

Battery

2200 mAh

Rear Camera

5 MP

I Kall K2 Price in India

The starting price for the I Kall K2 in India is Rs. 3,499.  This is the I Kall K2 base model with 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White.

I Kall K2

Black, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB Storage
Out of Stock

I Kall Mobiles

I Kall K2 Full Specifications

  • Rear Camera

    5 MP

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Processor

    Spreadtrum SC9832A

  • Battery

    2200 mAh

  • Display

    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)

  • Front Camera

    2 MP

  • Capacity

    2200 mAh

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Colours

    Black, White

  • Screen Protection

    No

  • Pixel Density

    196 ppi

  • Screen Size

    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)

  • Resolution

    480x854 px

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Launch Date

    February 9, 2018 (Official)

  • Brand

    I Kall

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro

  • Chipset

    Spreadtrum SC9832A

  • CPU

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Graphics

    Mali-400 MP2

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB
Mobiles By Brand

I Kall K2 FAQs

What is the price of the I Kall K2 in India?

I Kall K2 price in India at 3,099 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in I Kall K2?

I Kall K2 Front camera has 2 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 5 MP megapixels.

How many colors are available in I Kall K2?

I Kall K2 is available in Black, White colors. It is priced at 3,099 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

What is the I Kall K2 Battery Capacity?

I Kall K2 has a 2200 mAh battery.

Is I Kall K2 Waterproof?

I Kall K2 comes with waterproof.

View More
Last updated date: 09 June 2024
Last updated date: 09 June 2024
    I Kall K2