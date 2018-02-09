I Kall K2 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

I Kall K2 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 3,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Spreadtrum SC9832A Processor , 2200 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on I Kall K2 from HT Tech. Buy I Kall K2 now with free delivery.
Black
White
8 GB
Key Specs
RAM
1 GB
Display
5.0 inches
Battery
2200 mAh
Rear Camera
5 MP
I Kall K2 Price in India
The starting price for the I Kall K2 in India is Rs. 3,499. This is the I Kall K2 base model with 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White.
How many megapixels Camera is in I Kall K2?
I Kall K2 Front camera has 2 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 5 MP megapixels.
How many colors are available in I Kall K2?
