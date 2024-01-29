 I Kall S3 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
IKallS3_Display_6.8inches(17.27cm)
IKallS3_FrontCamera_8MP
IKallS3_RAM_6GB
Release date : 29 Jan 2024

I Kall S3

I Kall S3 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 9,603 in India with 21 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T606 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on I Kall S3 from HT Tech. Buy I Kall S3 now with free delivery.
Gold Purple
128 GB
Key Specs

RAM

6 GB

Display

6.8 inches

Battery

6000 mAh

Rear Camera

21 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

I Kall S3 Price in India

The starting price for the I Kall S3 in India is Rs. 9,603.  This is the I Kall S3 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold and Purple.

I Kall S3

Gold, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
I Kall Mobiles

I Kall S3 Full Specifications

  • Processor

    Unisoc T606

  • Display

    6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Battery

    6000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    21 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Colours

    Gold, Purple

  • Resolution

    1024x2460 px (HD+)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Pixel Density

    392 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Launch Date

    January 29, 2024 (Official)

  • Brand

    I Kall

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Resolution

    21 MP, Primary Camera 5 MP 2 MP

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Image Resolution

    5260 x 3895 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • CPU

    Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T606

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB
    I Kall S3