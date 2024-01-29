I Kall S3 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

I Kall S3 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 9,603 in India with 21 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T606 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on I Kall S3 from HT Tech. Buy I Kall S3 now with free delivery.
Gold
Purple
128 GB
I Kall S3 Price in India
The starting price for the I Kall S3 in India is Rs. 9,603. This is the I Kall S3 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold and Purple.