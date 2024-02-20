 I Kall S3 Pro - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
IKallS3Pro_Display_6.8inches(17.27cm)
IKallS3Pro_FrontCamera_8MP
IKallS3Pro_RAM_6GB
Release date : 20 Feb 2024

I Kall S3 Pro

I Kall S3 Pro is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 9,699 in India with 21 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on I Kall S3 Pro from HT Tech. Buy I Kall S3 Pro now with free delivery.
Gold Purple
128 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

6 GB

Display

6.8 inches

Battery

6000 mAh

Rear Camera

21 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

I Kall S3 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the I Kall S3 Pro in India is Rs. 9,699.  This is the I Kall S3 Pro base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold and Purple.

I Kall S3 Pro

Gold, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
Out of Stock

More from I Kall

I Kall S1
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹9,299
Check Details
I Kall S3 Pro I Kall S1

I Kall S2
  • (6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage)
₹9,299
Check Details
I Kall S3 Pro I Kall S2

I Kall Z19 Ultra Plus
  • (6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage)
₹8,623
Check Details
I Kall S3 Pro I Kall Z19 Ultra Plus

I Kall S1 Plus
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹9,799
Check Details
I Kall S3 Pro I Kall S1 Plus
I Kall Mobiles

I Kall S3 Pro Competitors

Realme C65 5G
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹9,999
Check Details
I Kall S3 Pro Realme C65 5g

Moto G24 Power
  • Glacier Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹8,297
Check Details
I Kall S3 Pro Moto G24 Power

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
  • Space Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹9,800
Check Details
I Kall S3 Pro Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

Realme C63
  • LeatherBlue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹10,250
Check Details
I Kall S3 Pro Realme C63

I Kall S3 Pro Full Specifications

  • Battery

    6000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    21 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Display

    6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Removable

    No

  • Colours

    Gold, Purple

  • Resolution

    1080x2460 px (FHD+)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    395 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Brand

    I Kall

  • Launch Date

    February 20, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    4730 x 4452 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Resolution

    21 MP, Primary Camera 5 MP 2 MP

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • CPU

    Octa core, 1.8 GHz

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.

Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped

Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
Tech Videos

Mobiles News

Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e: Check out which smartphone is best under Rs.30000

Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e: Check out which smartphone is best under Rs.30000

09 Jun 2024
iPhone 16 launch leaks roundup: Display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release

iPhone 16 launch roundup: Display, camera and performance- What to expect in 2024

09 Jun 2024
Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G: Check out which smartphone is a better buy under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000

Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G: Check out which smartphone is a better buy under 10,000

09 Jun 2024
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone enters development stage

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone enters development stage: Here’s what to expect- Camera, processor and more

09 Jun 2024
iPhone 15 users, Apple has a ‘good news’: Now you can use the iPhone for 5 years- Details

iPhone 15 users, Apple has a ‘good news’: Now you can use the iPhone for 5 years- Details

08 Jun 2024
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

Last updated date: 09 June 2024
Home Mobiles in India I Kall Mobile I Kall S3 Pro

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Realme GT 6T

Fluid Silver, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹30,999
Check Details

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

Tornado Green, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Realme Flip

8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, 6.67 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check Details

OPPO Find N3

Red Cliff Danxia, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
₹145,399
Check Details

Vivo Y100i 5G

Black, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
₹18,890
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

Realme Narzo N65 5G

Amber Gold, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹11,499
Check Details

Realme GT 6T

Fluid Silver, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹30,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G

Apricot Crush, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹28,900
₹34,990
Buy Now

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

Tornado Green, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 09 June 2024
Home Mobiles in India I Kall Mobile I Kall S3 Pro

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    I Kall S3 Pro