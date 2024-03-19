Iball Slide Dd 1gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Tablet

IBall Slide DD 1GB IBall Slide DD 1GB is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) tablet, available price is Rs 5,499 in India with Dual core, 1.3 GHz Processor , 2500 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall Slide DD 1GB from HT Tech. Buy IBall Slide DD 1GB now with free delivery.