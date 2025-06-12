Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
InfinixGT30Pro_FrontCamera_13MP
InfinixGT30Pro_RAM_8GB/12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/p11141030/heroimage/GT-30-PRO-Blade-White-2.jpg_InfinixGT30Pro_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/p11141030/heroimage/GT-30-PRO-Blade-White-2.jpg_InfinixGT30Pro_3
Release date : 12 June 2025

Infinix GT 30 Pro

Infinix GT 30 Pro is a Android v15 with XOS 15 phone, available price is Rs 25,190 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate, octa-core Processor and 8GB / 12GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix GT 30 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Infinix GT 30 Pro now with free delivery.

Infinix GT 30 Pro Price in India and other variants

The price for the Infinix GT 30 Pro in India is Rs. 25,190 . This is the Infinix GT 30 Pro base model with 256 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Infinix GT 30 Pro is Released. ...Read More

Infinix GT 30 Pro Take Away

processor
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate (4 nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and smooth gaming with enhanced thermal control, ensuring optimal performance during intensive tasks.

camera
Camera
108MP + 8MP Rear, 13MP Front

Capture stunning photos with exceptional detail and vibrant colors, ideal for low-light environments. With advanced HDR modes, create captivating videos, perfect for social media.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 8 GB + UFS 4.0 256 GB

Enjoy lightning-fast app launches and smooth multitasking, with ample space for apps and media, enhancing your mobile experience.

display
Display
6.78 inches AMOLED, 144 Hz

Experience vibrant visuals with a high refresh rate, ensuring fluidity in scrolling and gaming. The bright display is perfect for outdoor use.

battery
Battery
5500 mAh with 45W Fast Charging

Stay powered throughout the day with fast charging capability, so you can quickly get back to what you love.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, photographers, and heavy users seeking high-end performance, breathtaking visuals, and robust features in a sleek device.

Infinix Gt 30 Pro Summary

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is now available in India and stands out for gamers and tech fans alike. It features a big, vibrant 6.78 inch 1.5K AMOLED display that refreshes at a blazing 144Hz, making every scroll and game feel smooth and immersive. The phone’s MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM, delivers strong performance for gaming, streaming, and everyday tasks without stuttering. The dedicated shoulder triggers, an RGB lighting strip, and advanced thermal management (including a magnetic cooling fan for extra enthusiasts) turn this phone into a gaming machine.

On the camera front, the GT 30 Pro 5G houses a powerful 108MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide, allowing detailed shots and creative flexibility. The 13MP front camera is great for selfies and video calls. Powering it all is a 5500mAh battery with fast 45W charging, so you spend less time plugged in and more time having fun.

Packed with Android 15 and XOS 15, it offers advanced software tools like Esports Mode and XBOOST for gaming. The Cyber Mecha 2.0 design, gaming triggers, and sturdy build make the GT 30 Pro 5G a top pick for those who want style, speed, and serious value in a modern smartphone.

Infinix Gt 30 Pro: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    45W fast charging

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes, 30W Wireless Charging

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 60 fps 1920x1080 @ 240 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Front Camera

    13 MP

  • Rear Camera

    108 MP + 8 MP

  • Image Resolution

    12000 x 9000 Pixels

  • Water Resistance

    Yes

  • Weight

    189 grams

  • Build Material

    Cyber Mecha 2.0 look

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    75.8 mm

  • Thickness

    8 mm

  • Height

    163.7 mm

  • Screen Size

    6.78-inch

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Resolution

    1224x2720 px (FHD+)

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass 6i

  • Brightness

    4500 nits

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Pixel Density

    440 ppi

  • Model

    GT 30 Pro 5G

  • Launch Date

    June 12, 2025

  • Custom UI

    XOS

  • Brand

    Infinix

  • Operating System

    Android v15 with XOS 15

  • Network Support

    5G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    5G bands, 4G bands Expand

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G bands, 4G bands Expand

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM

  • SIM Size

    Dual SIM (Nano)

  • Processor Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Graphics

    Mali-G615 MC6

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate, octa-core

  • RAM

    8GB / 12GB

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Expandable Memory

    4 TB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Infinix GT 30 Pro

    Infinix Gt 30 Pro
