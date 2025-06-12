The price for the Infinix GT 30 Pro in India is Rs. 25,190 . This is the Infinix GT 30 Pro base model with 256 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Infinix GT 30 Pro is Released. ...Read More Read Less
The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is now available in India and stands out for gamers and tech fans alike. It features a big, vibrant 6.78 inch 1.5K AMOLED display that refreshes at a blazing 144Hz, making every scroll and game feel smooth and immersive. The phone’s MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM, delivers strong performance for gaming, streaming, and everyday tasks without stuttering. The dedicated shoulder triggers, an RGB lighting strip, and advanced thermal management (including a magnetic cooling fan for extra enthusiasts) turn this phone into a gaming machine.
On the camera front, the GT 30 Pro 5G houses a powerful 108MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide, allowing detailed shots and creative flexibility. The 13MP front camera is great for selfies and video calls. Powering it all is a 5500mAh battery with fast 45W charging, so you spend less time plugged in and more time having fun.
Packed with Android 15 and XOS 15, it offers advanced software tools like Esports Mode and XBOOST for gaming. The Cyber Mecha 2.0 design, gaming triggers, and sturdy build make the GT 30 Pro 5G a top pick for those who want style, speed, and serious value in a modern smartphone.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.